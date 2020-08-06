1/1
Lyn Dee Wright
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share


Lyn Dee Wright

72, of Ukiah passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 with her family at her side. Lyn was born August 17, 1947 in Lakeport, Ca., and lived for 66 years in Ukiah. Lyn attended college and was a teacher's aide for 36 years at Frank Zeek (Ukiah Unified School Dist.) Lyn will be remembered for loving her family, kids, grandkids, and great grandson. She never missed a sporting event – she was always their biggest fan cheering for them. She was a huge Golden State Warriors fan – and would be cheering from her recliner.
Lyn is survived by her husband of 50 years Herbert Wright Jr. of Ukiah, Tracy Wright Williams and her spouse Larry of Ukiah, son Travis Wright of Ukiah, sister Shirley Ray of Lakeport, Ca., brother Paul Hage and wife Norma of Lakeport, grandchildren Jesse Williams and wife Katie of Ukiah, and Katie Lee Williams of Ukiah, great grandson Mason James Williams, 17 nieces, nephews and numerous great nieces and nephews. Lyn was predeceased by her parents Harold and Neoma Hage, sisters Dorothy Reynolds, Beverly Sterbenk and Sandra Nations, brothers Harold Hage and Blaine Hage and nephew Donny Hage. A private graveside service was held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Ukiah Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Lyn's name may be made to Phoenix Hospice.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Eversole Mortuary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eversole Mortuary
141 Low Gap Rd
Ukiah, CA 95482
(707) 462-2206
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by UkiahDailyJournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved