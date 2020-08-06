

Lyn Dee Wright



72, of Ukiah passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 with her family at her side. Lyn was born August 17, 1947 in Lakeport, Ca., and lived for 66 years in Ukiah. Lyn attended college and was a teacher's aide for 36 years at Frank Zeek (Ukiah Unified School Dist.) Lyn will be remembered for loving her family, kids, grandkids, and great grandson. She never missed a sporting event – she was always their biggest fan cheering for them. She was a huge Golden State Warriors fan – and would be cheering from her recliner.Lyn is survived by her husband of 50 years Herbert Wright Jr. of Ukiah, Tracy Wright Williams and her spouse Larry of Ukiah, son Travis Wright of Ukiah, sister Shirley Ray of Lakeport, Ca., brother Paul Hage and wife Norma of Lakeport, grandchildren Jesse Williams and wife Katie of Ukiah, and Katie Lee Williams of Ukiah, great grandson Mason James Williams, 17 nieces, nephews and numerous great nieces and nephews. Lyn was predeceased by her parents Harold and Neoma Hage, sisters Dorothy Reynolds, Beverly Sterbenk and Sandra Nations, brothers Harold Hage and Blaine Hage and nephew Donny Hage. A private graveside service was held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Ukiah Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Lyn's name may be made to Phoenix Hospice.Arrangements are under the direction of the Eversole Mortuary.