LYNN CYRILLA CRUTCHERLynn Cyrilla Crutcher passed away on March 3, 2020 in Ukiah, California at the age of 71. Lynn was born on May 16, 1948 in Topanga Canyon, California to Cyril and Vera Wood.
In 1975 with her husband and young family she moved to Ukiah where she created and operated Cyrilla Designs, a retail flower boutique for over 20 years. In retirement Lynn had the enjoyment to reside both in Ukiah and in Fort Bragg awarding her a life enriched with a variety of art and nature. Lynn's love of color, light and flowers was expressed through her beautiful artwork with the signature Cyrilla, the middle name awarded to her by her beloved parents. She loved playing the piano, walks along the ocean with her adored dog Penny and most of all creating a beautiful garden influenced by her long career as a floral designer. Her knowledge of plants and flowers was extortionary.
She is survived by her husband Bryan of 53 years, daughter Laura (James) Crutcher of Boring, Oregon and son Mark Crutcher of Lakeport, California.
At Lynn's request, there will be a private Celebration of Life. In Lieu of sending flowers, donations in memory of Lynn may be made to the P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123
Eversole Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Mar. 8, 2020