MAGGI SHEPARD left this world on December 3, 2019. Born December 15, 1938 in Taft, CA, Maggi and her family have lived in Potter Valley since 1973. She graduated from high school in Paso Robles and joined the first class of female undergraduates at Cal Poly San Louis Obispo in 1956, where she met the love of her life, Bud Shepard. They were married for 54 years. They have three sons, five grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, with one more arriving in March.
Maggi was active in her community. She was a PTA president in both Ukiah and Potter Valley schools. She did child care in her home for over 10 years. She started the senior lunch program in Potter Valley which quickly grew into the Community Lunch program which still serves that community. She was an active member of the Potter Valley United Methodist Church. Her true joy was her family and close circle of friends and the time they spent together.
Much revered for her innate kindness and grace, Maggi will be remembered for her humility, generosity, integrity and wonderful sense of humor. Services will be held at the Potter Valley United Methodist Church, 10075 Main Street on Sunday, December 15 at 2:00 pm. Memorial contributions can be made to Potter Valley United Methodist Church, Potter Valley Fire Department, or Phoenix Hospice.
Arrangements are being handled by Eversole Mortuary,
www.eversolefs.com.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Dec. 10, 2019