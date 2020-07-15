Margaret May Stump passed away peacefully at her home in Ukiah on July 11,

2020. She grew up in the East Bay and met her husband Arthur in Oakland while he was home on leave from World War II. She loved gardening, the birds that flocked to her yard and the many dogs she and Art cared for in

their home over the years. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65

years Art and their son Robin. She is survived by her daughter Nancy

Borecky (George), two grandchildren, four great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. She also leaves behind her wonderful caregiver Taina Rose Navuka. No services are planned at this time. Eversole

Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.



