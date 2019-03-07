







MARGERY LAURA NICHOLS ,









Margery Laura Nichols 74, passed away February 26, 2019 with her daughter by her side.





Longtime resident of Ukiah, she was born to the late Ruth Jessie & Kenneth Halliday Wise, on December 18, 1944 in Reno, NV. Margery graduated from Reno High School, joined and was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy, and began a life long career in banking. She was devoted to her church life and her "family" there.





Margery is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly & Sammie Marsh, her grandchildren, Sammie Jr. (Casey), Noel (Keith Henry), Michaela, Sarah, Gabriella, Joseph and Anastasia, and her two great grandchildren, Samantha Marsh & Patti Henry.





Margery had an incredible sense of humor and an uncanny ability to communicate in a manner that never left you wondering what she truly thought. She was immensely proud of her daughter, grandchildren and great grandchildren, as well as extended family members.





Margery's funeral will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 3:00 p.m., Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 640 S. Orchard Avenue, Ukiah, CA.