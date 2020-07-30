1/
Margie Hill
1927 - 2020
Margie Hill
November 19, 1927 July 19, 2020

Margie Marie
(Vinson) Hill passed away peacefully
after a short illness. She is survived by her son Tom Hill (Carolee), her daughter Sue Baughman, granddaughters Heidi Hill, Michelle Norman, Robin Tatham, Emily Wilson, Katie Nomura and Erin Nomura, great grandsons and granddaughters, great great granddaughter. Preceded in death by husband Dan Hill, son John Hill, and daughter Diane Cook. A private family internment to occur July 27, 2020 with a celebration of life to be held at a later date to be
determined.

Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Eversole Mortuary
141 Low Gap Rd
Ukiah, CA 95482
(707) 462-2206
