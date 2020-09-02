Margo Selleck





When the bell has tolled, when the final song has been sung, when the dance steps have ceased, what is the final measure of any of us? What was the final measure of Margo Selleck, the accounting of her ways and days? Pluck her up, twirl her around three times and drop her on any street corner in Ukiah, in France, in the desert, in the arctic and she would have picked herself up and surely become known as the quirkiest, kindest, most honest and generous person around. Margo worked at a number of jobs, she had an assortment of interests to which she applied herself unstintingly and honestly. In her sometimes quiet way she was a force, and like the little engine that could, no matter the obstacles, she thought she could, she thought she could, she thought she could.Margo was born in Richmond, CA, August 14,1955 and preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Marguerite Selleck and her brother Donald Selleck. She is survived by her sister Kathryn Selleck of Oakland, CA and her niece and nephew, Kelly Johnson of New Haven, CT and Nick Johnson of Oakland, as well as her lifelong friend, Delia Bayley of Portland, OR and her life partner Lucy Mason of Ukiah. Margo is further survived by her friends too many to list, the Ukiah Uke Tones, the Inland Valley Women's Choir, Judy Fjell's Summersing, Women Making Music, the Camp Seabow Campfire Girls campers from her youth, tennis playing pals at the Oak Manor courts, pickleball buddies and friends she worked with within the Ukiah Unified schools. She is survived by readers, especially children who enjoyed her Little Free Library books. Much like the little engine that could she was not very big and spent time trying to scale the tracks up and over the mountain. She thought she could, she thought she could, she thought she could and at long last made one, two and numerous trips over the mountain. In the early hours of August 21st Margo made her last trip, sailed over that mountain, and completed her journey. Celebration of Margo's life following the greater plague times. If you wish to make a donation in Margo's name please donate to the Community Foundation of Mendocino County, gift a child a book or give someone a music lesson.