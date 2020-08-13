MARIA SANCHEZ

Maria passed away peacefully at home in Redwood Valley on August 6th,

2020. Her family at her side. She was preceded by her husband Feliciano

and daughter Ester.

She is survived by her sons Jose Sanchez (Jessica) Lupe Sanchez (Becky)

and Carlos Sanchez (Grace) and Daughters Maria Valadez Consuelo "Chella"

Barnes (Chuck) & Marselina Pruitt. Numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Due to current situation a limited viewing and funeral service will be held.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Eversole Mortuary.



