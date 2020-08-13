1/1
Maria Sanchez
MARIA SANCHEZ
Maria passed away peacefully at home in Redwood Valley on August 6th,
2020. Her family at her side. She was preceded by her husband Feliciano
and daughter Ester.
She is survived by her sons Jose Sanchez (Jessica) Lupe Sanchez (Becky)
and Carlos Sanchez (Grace) and Daughters Maria Valadez Consuelo "Chella"
Barnes (Chuck) & Marselina Pruitt. Numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Due to current situation a limited viewing and funeral service will be held.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Eversole Mortuary.

Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eversole Mortuary
141 Low Gap Rd
Ukiah, CA 95482
(707) 462-2206
