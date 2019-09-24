|
MARILYN JEAN
(HARRISON) BAINBRIDGE
Having used up all of her life, Marilyn Jean (Harrison) Bainbridge, forever mother, sister, friend, and the wife of
Harold O. Bainbridge, passed away from this world surrounded by loving family at home in Redwood Valley on May 20th 2019, at age 92. She was born in Eureka, CA to Fronz Oskar Harrison and Ida Maria Errikila (Madsen) Harrison on Sept 23, 1926 and raised in Fort Bragg, CA, where she met the love of her life, Harold. They married in 1948 and later moved to Cloverdale, CA, where they raised a beautiful family of five children. In 1973 they moved to Redwood Valley, CA, where Marilyn and Harold enjoyed their remaining years.
Marilyn and Harold loved to camp, and loved their family. Nothing pleased Marilyn more than spending time with her siblings, children, friends and extended family. Ever generous Marilyn was a devoted parent and grandparent, never missing a performance, sports event or any opportunity to show support, including acting as a school volunteer on a regular basis. She willingly gave of herself whatever resources were required. She had the ability, through laughter, to turn darkness into light.
She is survived by her siblings Bernard and wife Phyllis Harrison, John Harrison. Preceded in passing by siblings Bob Harrison and wife Gloria, Arlene Ranta and husband Rudy as well her Grandson Jack Carter. Survived by her children Maria Dean, Debora Bainbridge Phillips, Mike Bainbridge, Harold (Butch) and Shari Bainbridge, Lori and Joey Buchan, her grandchildren Autry Dean, Kyle Phillips, Alyssa Phillips, Evan Phillips, Emma Hobbs, Clayton Bainbridge, Jacob Bainbridge, Erin Viola-Bainbridge, Megan Bainbridge, Ryan Buchan, Robin Buchan & Reese Buchan, and her great-grandchildren Hope, Beau, Joseph, Liliana, Olivia, Graham, Lino, Lexie & Talizen.
Her family was her world.
A memorial was held for Marilyn on June 1st, 2019 at her home in Redwood Valley.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Sept. 24, 2019