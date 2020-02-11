|
Marilyn Joan Ferranti, AKA Nonnie passed away peacefully in Quartzsite, Arizona on Monday, February 3, 2020. Marilyn was born in Berkeley, California August 30, 1934. She grew up in Calpella, Caifornia and later moved to Morgan Hill, California.
Marilyn married the love of her life Donald R. Ferranti on September 26, 1959. They continued living in Morgan Hill raising their sons. She worked at San Martin Winery. In 1978 they relocated to Redwood Valley, Ca. where they constructed their forever home. Marilyn continued to work in the wine industry at Cresta Blanca Winery in Ukiah.
She touched many lives with her love, generosity and amazing cooking. She was devoted to her community. She prepared spaghetti lunches for St. Mary's school for years as well as cooking for Mardi Gras. Her family was her life. She was the premier party planner. Marilyn believed that every holiday, birthday or any celebration should be filled with family, friends and lots of food. Family traditions were very dear to her heart. She always instilled how important it is to continue them even when life gets busy. Marilyn was many things; she was a mother, grandmother, great grandma, best friend, cheerleader and mentor. If anyone needed something she would always be there.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years Donald R. Ferranti, her kids Don Ferranti Jr. and wife Tammy Ferranti. Her grandchildren Mya (Ferranti) Pool and husband Casey Pool, Donnie Ferranti and fiancé Madi Miles, Denise Ferranti and Matt Vanderool. Her great grandchildren Reese, Cooper, Mason and Mackenzie (due April 2020), sister Olivia Pinnegar, nephews Robert Pinnegar and Larry J. Pinnegar.
She will be joining her parents John and Elma Orio and son John O. Ferranti. Our family lost a beautiful soul too soon and she will forever be missed.
A viewing will be held at Eversole Mortuary Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Feb. 11, 2020