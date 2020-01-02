|
Marion Louise Williams
Marion Louise Williams (nee Passard) passed away peacefully on December 20, 2019, at her apartment in Loma Linda CA. She had relocated to Southern California a year earlier to be nearer to family members and healthcare.
Born in rural Jamaica in 1929, Marion found her way to America to study at Oakwood University, a historically black Adventist college in Huntsville Alabama. She completed her Bachelors degree in History in 1955 at La Sierra University in Riverside.
A mentor at La Sierra encouraged her to pursue graduate studies in social work at the University of Southern California. Though she had no relatives in Los Angeles, Marion did have a community of Jamaican friends and supportive local families.
With a job in the Admissions Department at White Memorial Hospital, and free room and board provided by the Chapman family in LA, Marion was able to attend USC - which cost about $20 per credit hour in those days. She earned USC's Masters degree in Social Work in 1957. Later she went on to earn the Associates Degree in Nursing from Pacific Union College in 1985.
Following USC, Marion and husband Harold Williams - a physical therapist - moved to Ukiah in Northern California in 1965, where she resided until this year. There she raised a family, worked as a psychiatric social worker and small business owner, and remained active in the Seventh Day Adventist church. Marion served on the Boards of Directors of Adventist Health Systems/West and St. Helena Hospital and Health Care, and as a Trustee of Pacific Union College and Rio Linda Adventist Academy.
Marion was preceded in death by husband Harold and son Howard. She is survived by her children Valerie, Roger, and Darryl, and grandchildren Tyler of Columbia SC, Ethan and Cierra of Eureka CA, and Royal, Rhys, Ryan, Roland, and Reina of Grand Terrace CA. The family is grateful for the assistance of Marion's dedicated and loving caregiver Delmy Romero.
A memorial event will take place at Ukiah Seventh Day Adventist Church in Ukiah on Saturday, January 18 at 3:00 pm, followed by a reception at the Ukiah Junior Academy gymnasium.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Jan. 2, 2020