|
|
MARJORIE OTTOSON
At 91 years old, Marjorie was still living in the same home she was born in near Pudding Creek. A graduate of Fort Bragg High School class of 1946, she loved her fellow classmates and remained life-long friends with many of them. Marjorie worked at the Fort Bragg Police Dept as a dispatcher. She was celebrated and respected for her work up until her retirement.
Nature was a source of constant joy throughout Marjorie's life. She loved spending time in her rhododendron-filled gardens and knew the names of every variety. She enjoyed watching and feeding the hummingbirds, deer, and foxes from underneath the colorful umbrellas on her back deck. The sunshine of Marjorie's life was her husband Fred. From love at-first sight, they went on to raise three daughters and share 60+ incredible years together. Their special place was their Homestead cabin at Showers Pass in Humboldt County. Many sun-kissed summers were spent at their cabin, where they could be found off-roading in their Willy's Jeep or hunting forked-horns during deer hunting season.
Margorie's family was everything to her. Cooking abalone, muscles, crab, deer meat, and homemade pickles in her kitchen with everyone gathered around the dinner table were moments she cherished. However, she always sought out adventure, and Margorie and Fred never hesitated to travel cross-country on a surprise trip or to spend time with their adoring grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was very proud of her Finnish heritage and even traveled to Finland to unite with her distant cousins. She was also a huge San Francisco Giants fan and loved to talk baseball with friends and family. In her free time, Marjorie could be found sewing beautiful colorful quilts, writing greeting cards on all the holidays, driving to MacKerricher Park and eating a Jennies hamburger overlooking the ocean.
Later in Marjorie's life, her clothes closet became filled with "Life is Good" T-shirts. Those closest to her - or anyone who was greeted by her warm smile - knew she truly believed that idea. She lived every day to the fullest and radiated a love that would brighten even the cloudiest of days.
We love you Mom, you will be forever missed.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Dec. 24, 2019