













Mark S. Lindoo, 73 of Eau Claire passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Eau Claire.





Mark was born on January 25, 1946 to Max and Marie (Biersteker) Lindoo in Eau Claire. Mark's father was a prominent engineer and mother was a traveling lab technician. Mark was a very well rounded and highly intelligent man having lived in many countries and states. He graduated from Regis Highschool and had the highest ACT score. He then went on as a free-spirited carpenter until he decided to get his Juris Doctorate from Idaho State University graduating in 1986. After school, he spent many years as a real estate entrepreneur: buying, selling, subdividing, and rehabbing homes using his law degree for contractual events which he was very good at. Mark and his current partners' business moto was to revolve around helping veterans and struggling younger families while making money. Mark changed many lives. He was a man with a hard shell and a heart of gold. Mark was known to gather various food items every Sunday to drive around and give them to whomever he thought was in need. He also donated faithfully to the St. Francis Church. Mark loved the Catholic Ideology and had a strong faith in God. He was very passionate about changing the culture. He was a legend to others and a servant in God's eyes. Mark will forever live on in the lives he touched. May God have mercy on his soul.





Mark is survived by a sister Merel Ergan, cousins, and nieces and nephews spiritually. Mark had many spiritual brothers and sisters of the many lives he impacted.





Mark was preceded in death by his parents: Max and Marie Lindoo and many other family members and spiritual friends.





Memorial services will be Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at Smith Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Cascade Cemetery in Nelson, Wisconsin at a later date. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.