Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

It is with great sadness that the family of Marty Gower announces his passing, on June 18, 2019, at the age of 60. Marty will be remembered by his wife of 29 years, Kathi and his son, Bode.


Marty will also be remembered by his brothers and sisters, Dean (Joan) Rose, Janna (Mike) Boomer, Jimmy (Nancy) Rose, Joanna (Gene) Compton, and Marsha (Mark) Robinson.


A memorial service in memory of Marty will be held on June 30th at 11AM, at Eversole Mortuary. There will be a celebration of life at St. Mary's school auditorium following the services.


Please bring your favorite side dish and share your stories of Marty with family and friends.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on June 22, 2019
