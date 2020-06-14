Marvin ( Mickey ) Chapman died May 18, at the age of 88. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania June 9, 1931 to Dewitt Talmage and Mary Teresa Chapman; he was the youngest of four siblings. Carl, Muriel and Warren ,all deceased. He is survived by his wife Jo, son Carl/Lisa, daughter Dawn/Michael Senften, step children Tery/Harry Bosarge, Danny/Lucy Emmil, Danya/Manuel Mendez, Toni/Gary Patrick, Larry/Angela Larimer, David/Tarah Shook and many grandkids and great grandkids. Mickey fought in the Korean War as a Marine and stayed a Marine his whole life. (Once a Marine always a Marine) He then had a long career in law enforcement; first as a beat cop in Jersey and then became a Sheriff's deputy and later a District Attorney Investigator in Mendocino County,Ca. He loved the Marines, the Law and his family. He will be fondly remembered by his Leatherneck Club pals in Klamath Falls, Oregon; his many friends in and out of law enforcement in California and his family. We are all lucky to have had you in our lives Mickey. You're one hell of a man! Semper-Fi my Love.



