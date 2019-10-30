|
|
Mary Alma (Gish) Fox
Our beloved mother, grandmother & great-grandmother went home
peacefully on October 22, 2019. Born September 19, 1921 to Edward A. & Mary D. Eis in Lamar, Co. Mom was raised in Dodge City, Kansas with her two siblings, Edward & Elsie. she graduated from Dodge City High School and attended Cain-Powell Business College. She worked for Montgomery Ward & was an
announcer for KEGO Radio Station on the day Pearl Harbor was bombed.
In 1945, she left the mid-west for southern CA, newly wed and ready to start her family. Widowed young w/5 children, mom remarried & our family relocated to San Jose in 1962, now with 6 kids in tow. During her years in the Bay Area mom held many positions, including dispatching for Airport Limousine. She also earned her pilot's license of which she was very proud. Mom loved boating, camping & traveling with her family, going on cruises & trips to
Hawaii.
When she retired, mom's favorite position & the one she was most proud of was helping to raise her grandchildren. Nothing made her happier or prouder than her children, grandchildren & great-grandchildren.
In 1991, mom moved to Mendocino County with her family. She was a life time member of the Agape
Bible Church and was an active member of the woman's prayer group &
hosted many bible studies in her Willit's home.
Mom is survived by her sons Lee Gish, Greg Fox (Hilary); Daughter Jan Cole Wilson (Ron), Sue Soave (Michael) & Nancy Castello; grandchildren, Sam Richardson, Sarah
Richardson Baker, Demarie Karg,
Autumn Whitaker, Jai Toy, Miles Soave, Dawn Kuhn, Jennifer Fenn-Castello, Rick Castello, Gregory Fox, Brandon Fox, Courtney Wilson, Heather Smith & Ian Fitzpatrick, 17 great-grandchildren; nephews Jim Eis, Michael & Don Zimmer & niece Joann Spears, & so many more who called her mom, grandma & great-grandma. She was preceeded death by her parents, brother Edward Eis, sister
Elsie Zimmer,
husbands Lee Vern Gish & George Fox, daughter Norma Lynn Gish, son-in-law Rick Castello & daughter-in-law Kyle Gish.
Special thanks to Holy Child/Canyon View Senior facility for the exceptional care given to our mother over the last 5 years.
Memorial services will be held at a date and time to be announced at the Agape Bible Church, 290 S. Lenore Ave., Willits. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Agape Youth
Program which mom especially loved.
Mom-you are our Rock of Ages and will be forever missed. Rest peacefully , wonderful angel.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Oct. 30, 2019