









Mary Jane Bralich embarked on the greatest adventure of all, peacefully in her sleep, following an impeccable life of service after sunrise on May 4th 2019.





Born, October 19, 1930 to Byron and





Lillian Mills in Santa Monica , CA, Mary Jane moved to Ukiah after marrying Wallace "Brick" Bralich in 1951. Both dedicated themselves to family and long careers serving kids in education, neglecting neither in the process. Mary Jane was a lifelong learner, and many years after her college graduation received a master's degree in psychology from Sonoma State University and concluded her career as a reading specialist.





After retirement she volunteered at Ukiah Junior Academy's Library out of her love of children and the desire to empower their reading.





A true renaissance woman, she traveled the world from the US and Europe to the Himalaya and enjoyed the arts and camping out equally, always with curiosity, intelligence and grace. She made hard things look easy, and when her well-led life was eventually exhausted and all her responsibilities accomplished, she passed on without regrets and without enemies.





Left in gratitude is her son Karl Bralich of Wawona, daughter Kristin Bartolomei and her husband Stan of Ukiah, Grandchildren Nicole Corpuz (Brian) and Anna Marie Bartolomei, Great grandchildren Devin and Macie Corpuz. Receiving her in the next world is Brick Bralich, her husband of 64 years who passed in 2015.





A special thank you to everyone at Ukiah's Adventist Hospital and Mountain View Assisted Living for their loving care in her last years and days.





This video inspired us as timely. Well done Mom











https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X29hPMgKUyM





Per her request, there will be no service, instead of donations we suggest you do something special for a child. Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on May 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary