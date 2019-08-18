|
|
MAUREEN JUDITH GIBBONS, born in Eureka, CA on July 6, 1957, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Desiree, her sisters, nephews, and nieces. A graduate of Ukiah HS, she earned her ECE degree at Mendocino College and RDA license at SRJC. Her passion in life and happiest moments were spent as Executive Director and Head Teacher at Sonoma County Kids Center Preschool. She touched so many lives with the goodness of her heart and her playful sense of humor and left a lasting impact on all who met her. She was a strong and brave woman who never gave up and the world was a better place with her in it. To know her was to love her. A Celebration of Life will be held at Howarth Park, Cypress Point A at 2PM on Sept 28, 2019. For further info please call 707-490-8695. Donations can be made in her name to The Kidney Project at UCSF http://pharm.ucsf.edu/kidney
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Aug. 18, 2019