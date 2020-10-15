

Merlene Detrick Pike, 76, passed away October 11, 2020. She was born November 29, 1943 in Point Arena, California. She has been a life-long resident of Ukiah, California. She had her GED and AA in liberal arts. Merlene was a Tribal Chairperson of Guidiville Indian Rancheria. She was a board member of Amazing Love Christian Fellowship, Northern Circle Indian Housing Authority, and Consolidated Tribal Health. Merlene will be remembered for her big personality and helping others, her love to travel, shop and eat.

She is survived by her daughters Minerva Warden, Stormy (Shawn) Andrade, Courtny Sanchez, her sons Lawrence (Tressa) Warden, and James Warden, her sister Pamela Zaste, her brother Keith Pike, and her 25 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

Merlene is predeceased by her parents Lawrence Warden and Minerva Cooper, her sisters Joanne Nevarez, Patricia Downs, and Dorthy Agular, her brothers John Billy and Ernest Billy, her son Orlando Frease, her grandchildren Michael Warden and Lawrence Warden Jr. and her great nephew Roman Elliot.

There will be a service at Ukiah Cemetery at 12pm on Friday October 16th, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Eversole Mortuary.