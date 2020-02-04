|
|
On the morning of January 23, 2020, Meropi Germanou of Hopland, Ca., joined with our Lord, at age 58. Meropi, born in 1961, in Athens, Greece, to Panayiotis & Vetta Germanou. Meropi graduated from Piner High School, Santa Rosa, in 1979. She continued on to Sonoma State University, and graduated in 1998, receiving her B.S. degree, majoring in microbiology and mathematics. Meropi's career path led her to Mendocino County Department of Health & Human Services Agency, in the Consumer Protection department, where she worked for the past 20 years. When not working, Meropi enjoyed the company of her many friends and family. She spent her Sundays at Saint Seraphim of Sarov Orthodox Church in Santa Rosa. Meropi was deeply devoted to the Lord, as she practiced her faith all her life. Meropi was a selfless, loving, and genuine person, her compassion was experienced by all those blessed to know her. For further information visit: www.saintseraphim.com
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Feb. 4, 2020