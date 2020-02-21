|
|
Merrill Alva Haas
Merrill was born August 12, 1964 in Ukiah Ca and passed away February 17, 2020 in Provo Utah following a courageous battle with kidney cancer.
He graduated from Ukiah High in 1982. As a young man he served a mission the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in the Cleveland and Hiram, Ohio areas. Merrill worked for CDF as a firefighter and an under-water welder during the "off-season", with frequent trips to Utah to visit his friend Jeff. This is where he meet his wife Lynelle. Merrill knew right away that she was his one. He soon moved to Utah, settling in Pleasant Grove where they built an amazing life. His love of the fire service continued as a volunteer for the Pleasant Grove/Lindon Fire dept. As the department transitioned into paid staffing Merrill worked his way up to Lieutenant. Retiring from the dept in June 2018. He also worked for the City of Orem water treatment. Merrill was a true leader whether it was at work mentoring, Boy Scouts sharing his LOVE for the outdoors, teaching CPR to hundreds, refereeing volley ball, working medical for Girl Camp or going back to shovel walk ways of patients they had transported during his shifts at the fire house. He lived his belief of selfless giving to others.
Merrill is survived by his wife Lynelle, son Brandon and his wife Tara and daughter Britnie. He has one grandson Dackson. Also surviving are his parent David and Cathy Haas, sisters: Laurale, Tina (Gary), Cheryl (Randy), Krista, Andrea, April (David), Katie and brother Brent. 20 nieces and nephews as well as a large extended family.
Services will be held Monday February 24, 2020 at Grove Creek Stake Center Pleasant Grove Utah with interment at Orem City Cemetery.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Feb. 21, 2020