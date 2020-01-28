|
|
On Monday January 20, 2020, Michael Thomas Lyons,
loving husband and father of two, went home to be with the Lord at age 71. He died peacefully at home, with family members at his side after a short but hard fight against cancer. His childhood was difficult, his service in Vietnam traumatic, his addiction to
alcohol overcome, and his life lived in service. He is survived by his loving wife Annie and two sons, Michael &
Jeremy, as well as nine grandchildren. Mike had recently
retired from the State of California as a land surveyor after 17 years, having been a professional surveyor for his entire 50-year career. He was a soccer coach, Boy Scout leader, math wiz, construction master, dedicated Papa, and a man of many beans. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Jan. 28, 2020