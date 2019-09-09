|
Michael A Martin
B: December 19, 1947 Altadena, CA
D: August 30, 2019 Ukiah, CA
Michael passed away at his home in Ukiah on Friday August 30, 2019.
Born and raised in Pasadena California graduating from Pasadena High in 1966. He entered the United States Marin Corp in 1966 and served in the Vietnam War in the infantry.
He was a loving father and papa, Michael loved fishing, abalone diving, woodworking, computers and home projects. Retired form 39 year career with PG&E as a gas lineman in 2011. Married to wife Karen since 1980 and Loving father to Trever and Troy Milani. He was proceeded in rest by his father and mother Melvin and Lynn Martin of Pasadena,
Michael is survived by wife Karen, sisters Pattie and Joyce, sons Trever Milani and Troy and Kim Milani, grandchildren Brittnie, Desiree, Janelle, Lacey, Tristen and Dawson.
Celebration of life to be held on Monday September 9th, 2019 11:00 am at the Veteran's Memorial Building. All friends and family are invited to attend. Donations to Veterans organizations in lieu of flowers.
