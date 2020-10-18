

Michael Morgan McInerney passed away peacefully on October 1, 2020. He was born on June 13th 1956 in Ukiah. Mike was known by his friends as Mac and was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish, hunt and dive for abalone. When Mike wasn't cheering on the 49ers and Giants he was listening to the Rolling Stones and Grateful Dead. Mike graduated from Ukiah High in 1974 and from Mendocino College in 1978. He is survived by his father John J. McInerney, son Michael (Bud) McInerney, daughter Megan Cavalli, brothers John McInerney and Kevin McInerney, sister Pam Miller, uncle and aunt Edward and Joyce McInerney, cousins Julie Brandt and Victoria Calibro. Keep on Truckin' Mike!We will all miss you.