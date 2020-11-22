Michale Ann

Bradford

(Mitchell) (Mejia)



died November 14, 2020 at Sutter Hospital in Santa Rosa, as a result of post-Covid complications. Born June 25, 1942 in Oceanside, CA to Wesley T & Grace L (Tidwell) Bradford, she is known as Mikey to her closest family and friends. A lifelong resident of California, she attended Cloverdale Elementary School and graduated from Arcata Union High School - Class of 1960. After graduation, she eloped to Reno with her high school sweetheart, (Orin) Dale Mitchell. During their marriage, they made homes in Humboldt and Mendocino counties and welcomed three daughters. Michale Ann's caring nature led her to become a Licensed Vocational Nurse in 1968. During her 20 year career at Ukiah General Hospital, she worked in multiple departments and provided Spanish translator services, until a neuromuscular condition required her retirement. With a desire for continual learning, she acquired advanced certifications in Surgery, ER, and Neo-natal Intensive Care. However, she resisted becoming a Registered Nurse, fearing a shift to administrative duties and loss of patient contact and care. Michale Ann was a voracious reader. She enjoyed music, crafts, baking, and writing, winning several essay contests in her youth. She was an unabashed Trekkie, an excellent dancer, and adored all things frog. All animals and children were welcomed into her care, from raising orphan baby birds to cooking a meal for any number of neighborhood kids. Even after working a 16 hour shift, she would bake cupcakes for a school function, whip out a last minute costume, or chaperone a field trip.Michale Ann was predeceased by her father and mother, sister Cynthia L Nelson, and brother Mario Escobar Bradford. She is survived by daughters, Andrea F Ramirez (husband Manuel), Kimberly G Mitchell (wife Denise E Brown), Rachel A Mitchell (wife Bessie Glossenger); granddaughters, Erica A Ramirez and Ruby Veno, great-grandsons Luis M & Eyan A Ramirez-Nieto, and nephew Keenan Nelson, all of Ukiah; a plethora of beloved Humboldt County relatives, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and the many chosen family to whom she was also 'Aunt Mikey' or 'Mom'. The family would like to thank the staff of Cloverdale Healthcare for their exemplary care over the last 7 years. Special thanks to Deborah Chiddix; you were a continual comfort to Mom; bringer of fresh foods and hot coffee. Due to the pandemic, no services will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center or the Humane Society of Inland Mendocino County. Arrangements are under the direction of Eversole Mortuary.