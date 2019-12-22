Ukiah Daily Journal Obituaries
|
Eversole Mortuary
141 Low Gap Rd
Ukiah, CA 95482
(707) 462-2206
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Eversole Mortuary
141 Low Gap Rd
Ukiah, CA 95482
Mike Gaspar


1953 - 2019
Mike L. Gaspar




of Ukiah passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the age of 65.


He was born December 17, 1953 and grew up in Southern California and moved to Ukiah in 1986. He was a diesel mechanic and owner of Mike's Truck Repair.


Mike will be remembered for being a hard worker, his


generosity and for "always being willing to help no matter what."


Mike is survived by his wife Connie, son Michael, brother Greg Gaspar, sisters Lydia Ochoa and


Annie Jimenez.


He was preceded in death by his mother Bertha Flores, father Santos Gaspar, sister Olivia Hugenberger and brother Santos Gaspar Jr.


Services will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Eversole Mortuary, 141 Low Gap Rd. Ukiah, CA. Reception to follow at Ukiah Valley Golf Course.


In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the Humane Society of Inland Mendocino Count
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Dec. 22, 2019
