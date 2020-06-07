

Muhasibi Shalom was born on May 5, 1942 in Brooklyn, New York and died of kidney disease on May 25, 2020 in Davis, California. She is survived by her husband, Antonio Andrade, daughter, Samara Andrade, son Noah Andrade, daughter-in-law, Courtney Connolly and granddaughter Grace Andrade, brothers Robert Spiegel and Musawwir Spiegel, sister-in-law Yasmin Spiegel, niece Eva Spiegel, great nephew Lars Spiegel, nephew Malik Cogswell and wife Michaela Cogswell. She was preceded in death by her parents Belle and Sidney Spiegel and son-in-law Terry Hundley. Being born during World War II had a profound influence in shaping Muhasibi's views about racism, inequality, and the devastation created by war. At an early age she felt committed to helping create peace in the world and believed that peace started inside oneself. With the achievement of a Masters Degree in Clinical Psychology, Muhasibi started a private therapy practice in Ukiah. Her practice was dedicated to treating individuals and couples who felt stuck in repeating old survival patterns that limited their deepest potential growth as a human being. Utilizing a variety of approaches, including EMDR for trauma resolution, and group therapy, Muhasibi supported and empowered clients on their courageous path towards growth and authenticity. Her belief that "peace is an inside job," guided her work with clients and was core to supporting the transformation of their internal landscape, creating peace in individuals and families. Muhasibi derived great joy from life, becoming a "Foodie" and enjoyed expressing love by creating delicious food for friends and family. Her artistic inspirations were expressed through studying and creating watercolor paintings. Painting scenes of Nature's beauty, she loved the way watercolors ran together to create mystical hues and tones that enhanced how we see nature, easily pulling one's attention to the Sacredness of Nature's infinite beauty. Her love of artistic community endeavors led her to serve for many years as publicist for the Mendocino County Art Association

Though she endured years of a debilitating case of undiagnosed Lyme disease, followed by several orthopedic surgeries throughout her sixties, Muhasibi continued to contribute much to the Ukiah Valley community. She trained medical staff on the body/mind/emotional aspects of physical illness, started the first breast cancer support group in Ukiah with Dr. Lynne Coen, served on the Mendocino County Mental Health Advisory Board, and at the request of former Mendocino County Library Director, Henry Bates, revived a dormant Ukiah Valley Friends of the Library. Most of Muhasibi's adult life was devoted to spiritual exploration and practice. Her philosophy in life could be expressed best by her cars' license plates, BENOW and BGENRUS.

Due to the devastating outbreak of COVID-19, Muhasibi's last months and days limited her opportunity to personally visit with loved ones and friends dearest to her heart. However, she did receive wonderful letters, cards, deep and meaningful communications that filled her spirit. She also engaged in zoom calls to say goodbye to her dearest friends. Muhasibi decided to do a green burial at Purissima Cemetery in Half Moon Bay. Once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, a Celebration of Life will happen in Ukiah, surely with champagne and dark chocolate as per her request. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Yolo Hospice or the Inland Humane Society of Mendocino County.