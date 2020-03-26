|
Nancy Day MarchNancy Day March passed away March 17, 2020 after a long and hard-fought battle with cancer. Nancy was born August 21, 1930 in Oakland, California to Floyd and Amy Day. Her youth was spent living in Oakland and spending summers in Potter Valley with cousins and aunts and uncles. Nancy attended Mill's College in Oakland before a chance meeting with John March, a local farmer, in Potter Valley. After a brief courtship, the two were married in Alameda in 1949. Not long after, they moved back to the family ranch in Potter Valley where they spent 63 years of marriage together. In that time Nancy and John had two sons, John (Johnny) Langdon March Jr. and Charles (Chuck) Edwin March. For 26 years she worked for Bank of America and was extremely active in the community and in educational outlets. She was an integral force in getting Potter Valley Unified School District back up and running in the mid 70's, worked tirelessly to help start Mendocino Community College and sat on the board of trustees for several years. Nancy was also an active member of the Potter Valley Methodist Church, local P.E.O chapters, Soroptimist International, Redwood Empire Fair and ran the Potter Valley High School's Pickle Scholarship for 22 years.
Nancy is preceded by husband John L March and son Johnny L March Jr. She is survived by son Chuck E. March, grandson John March and wife Grace, and two great granddaughters.
A memorial will be held at a later date at the Potter Valley Methodist Church. Donations may be made in Nancy's honor to the Potter Valley Methodist Church and Mendocino Historical Society- Held-Pogue.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Eversole Mortuary.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Mar. 26, 2020