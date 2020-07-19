

On the full moon of July 5@ 1:09 pm, our mother, Natalia "Nellie" Moraga Trisdale's spirit left her human body to continue her journey. She will be joining Kiwi-her great granddaughter, Helen-her daughter, John-her husband of 60 + years, Jason-her grandson, her parents-Rafaela & Laureano and her 11 siblings; we are sure they are having a major celebration with good Mexican food, tamales, chile, pinto beans, enchiladas and music by mariachis, and old country western tunes.

Nellie was born to Lauriano & Rafaela in Klondyke, Arizona on 1/30/1927. When she was 7 years old her father died, leaving her mother to raise their 13 children alone. The family lived off the land for they had no income. Nellie went to school until she finished eighth grade. In order to attend high school, she would have to leave home something her mother was totally against. Our Mother worked all her life, even during her time in grammar school. She was a housekeeper, a cook, a language translator, a labor organizer, a farmworker and a trimmer. She did this throughout Arizona, California and Washington. Nellie and her husband moved to Washington for 30 + years after all her children had left the "nest". Ten years ago, John & Nellie moved to Ukiah to be closer to their adult children. Nellie experienced financial poverty and financial riches during her life time. In her older adult time, she traveled to Europe and to Mexico, she was able to purchase her first home and she did not have to stretch a dollar. Mom had heart aches during her life time. Her first grandchild committed suicide when he was 39. Her daughter, Helen died of cancer at the age of 59, her great grandchild died immediately after she was born. She also had highs in her life, her daughters graduating from colleges, her good health, her ability to travel and to have very close and loving relationships with family and friends. Our mom was very empathic towards people's hardships. She was a strong advocate for the poor, and was against rich people taking advantage of the poor. In the recent time, she could not comprehend why families were being separated, why there were people starving to death, why people were homeless and why people were not being provided good health care in a county that has ample funds. Mom encourage people to vote, she stated that many people worked very hard for us to be able to vote and not to vote is like throwing away a privilege.

Nellie leaves behind her daughters, Lupe, Jean, Dina, Yvonne, Norma, Gwen & Cynthia and her one son John Jr. She had many grandchildren and great

grandchildren. Her sister, Delia who is 100 years old is and is the last of our mother's siblings.

Nellie will be watching over us and praying for us. Happy trails to you, Nellie. We love you so much. There will be a celebration on 1/30/2021 (Nellie's birthdate). Please contact Norma Ortiz at (707) 223-3677 for more information about this gathering.