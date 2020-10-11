Nash Allen Bartolomie
It is with profound grief that Jill and Robert Bartolomie acknowledge the passing of their son Nash Allen Bartolomie suddenly and unexpectedly on July 13th, 2020 at home in Ukiah. The Bartolomie family wishes to thank all of their family and friends who have come together during this time of unimaginable loss to provide love and support through these historically challenging times. Born January 7th, 2003 in Ukiah, Nash grew up within an extended community of family and close friends that gathered regularly to share in fun and happy good times throughout his childhood. Attending Ukiah Coop Nursery School, the River Oak Charter School and Ukiah High School, Nash was developing into a confident and capable young man who took pride in his imposing athletic ability, craftsmanship in metal fabrication and Industrial Arts, driving his Dodge Ram 4x4 and enjoying the benefits of living in beautiful and wild Mendocino County. Nash was admired for being a young man of integrity, honesty and a person genuinely concerned for the welfare of others. Nash was fun-loving and always ready for jokes with others or to be the target of good-natured ribbing by his family and friends (particularly from his Dad and brother!). Nash was also very serious at times, demonstrating a maturity beyond his age. Nash considered issues deeply and with quiet reflection. When asked for opinions on issues he took his time and responded with intelligent and reasonable answers. Nash loved his parents, siblings and family openly and was always generous with his affection which he demonstrated without hesitation or reserve. Nash was truly a remarkable young man. Nash is survived by his parents Jill and Robert Bartolomie, brother Wyatt and sister Hanna (fiancee Jake Moelter). Grandmothers Phyllis Bartolomie and Sharon Both (Ed), grandfather Bruce Masterson (Theresa), aunts and uncles Katrina Bartolomie (John), Gina Bartololmie (John), Lora Smith (Dharl) and Elsa Hodge (Todd) and numerous cousins, girlfriend Paige Dalby and so many others that were considered family by choice and love. Nash is predeceased by his grandfather Reno Bartolomie (former Mendocino County Sheriff) and his uncle Patrick Masterson.
The Bartolomie family wishes to announce the creation of the Nash Bartolomie Industrial Arts Scholarship Fund in association with the Community Foundation of Mendocino County. This special scholarship will be for the benefit of deserving Ukiah area High School students wishing to pursue careers within the field of Industrial Arts and trades, students who exemplify the same spirit and dedication shared with Nash Bartolomie. Members of the Ukiah community wishing to contribute to the Nash Bartolomie Industrial Arts Scholarship Fund can do so by sending donations of any amount to: The Community Foundation of Mendocino County at communityfound.org
( use "Donate Now" link) or by Mail: Community Foundation of Mendocino County, 204 So. Oak Street, Ukiah, Ca. 95482
A Celebration of Life for Nash will be arranged at a later date pending current Covid-19 restrictions. Until that time the Bartolomie Family wishes to thank all who have expressed support during this difficult time. Thank you