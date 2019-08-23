|
|
Nicholas Jeffrey Box 32, of Redwood
Valley, California, passed away on Wednesday August 7th, 2019. "Nick" Box, beloved son of
Jeffrey and Linda Box; loving and proud father of Alexander and
Nathan Box; cherished brother of Karen Jeangerard, Teresa Galart, Patricia Hanes, Jennifer
Donald, and Kathleen Box; will be forever missed by his many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Born on June 6th, 1987 in Ukiah,
California, Nick was the youngest of six children.
He was a kind-hearted soul, who loved the ones close to his heart deeply. Nick had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making
people laugh. His greatest joy and
job in life was
fatherhood. New
fatherhood was
challenging at first, but he soon found that there was no
relationship more meaningful and
fulfilling than the ones he built with his children. He had a great appreciation for plants and the earth and enjoyed spending time
outdoors working in the garden with his sons or simply
enjoying the
presence of nature. Nick's hobbies
included collecting vintage, rare, and classic VHS tapes, basketball shoes, comic books, video games systems and accessories. Throughout the years he enjoyed the art of glass blowing and found it to be his most artistic outlet. A celebration of life will be held in Nick's honor on Saturday, August 24th, 2019 from 11 to 4 at the
Lions Club Park in Redwood Valley.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Aug. 23, 2019