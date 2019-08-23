Home

Nicholas Jeffrey Box 32, of Redwood


Valley, California, passed away on Wednesday August 7th, 2019. "Nick" Box, beloved son of


Jeffrey and Linda Box; loving and proud father of Alexander and


Nathan Box; cherished brother of Karen Jeangerard, Teresa Galart, Patricia Hanes, Jennifer


Donald, and Kathleen Box; will be forever missed by his many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.


Born on June 6th, 1987 in Ukiah,


California, Nick was the youngest of six children.


He was a kind-hearted soul, who loved the ones close to his heart deeply. Nick had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making


people laugh. His greatest joy and


job in life was


fatherhood. New


fatherhood was


challenging at first, but he soon found that there was no


relationship more meaningful and


fulfilling than the ones he built with his children. He had a great appreciation for plants and the earth and enjoyed spending time


outdoors working in the garden with his sons or simply


enjoying the


presence of nature. Nick's hobbies


included collecting vintage, rare, and classic VHS tapes, basketball shoes, comic books, video games systems and accessories. Throughout the years he enjoyed the art of glass blowing and found it to be his most artistic outlet. A celebration of life will be held in Nick's honor on Saturday, August 24th, 2019 from 11 to 4 at the


Lions Club Park in Redwood Valley.

Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Aug. 23, 2019
