

Nicholas Lapkass

of Ukiah CA passed from this life into the next, after a short time in hospice care, in Roseville CA on February 9. 2020. He was 90 years old.

He was born in Riga, Latvia on Jan 9, 1930. His family fled the advancing Russians towards Germany in the waning months of World War II, where they spent 5 years in Red Cross displaced persons refugee camps. In 1950 he emigrated with his family to the US, settling in Jackson MI, and began the process of building a new life in the US. He married his wife Valda in 1959 in San Francisco, then they lived in Columbus OH, San Francisco, Fairfield and Davis before arriving in Ukiah in July 1965 to accept a position at the Mendocino County Library. In Ukiah they raised their two sons, Robert and Paul. Nicholas was a huge proponent of education. He earned a BS from Wittenberg University and two Master's degrees (in Speech & Theater, and Library Science) from Indiana University and Case Western Reserve University, and spoke 4 languages. Helping connect people to needed information was a big passion in his life, and he served as the beloved local Reference Librarian in Ukiah for 26 years. He WAS Google long before Google even existed, and could quickly locate useful information for library patrons about any arcane topic.

He also took great pleasure in serving in his community: by reading stories in the elementary school, running a Children's Theater, teaching Russian and German to local residents, and serving on the Mendocino County Grand Jury for a number of years in retirement.

Nicholas was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Valda, in 2017. He is survived by his sons Robert and Paul; daughters-in-law Marilyn and Ulrike; sister-in-law Vaida Graves and brother-in-law Maris Pantels; niece Stephanie Hammond, several nephews, and their respective families; and grandchildren Jason, Logan, and Nicole. Nicholas loved and was proud of his entire family, and was beloved by his community for his smiling helpfulness in the library and beyond. He will live on in cherished memories, and will be forever deeply missed by all those he leaves behind.

Final internment will be at Cypress Hill Memorial Park in Petaluma CA. A private graveside family remembrance service will be held there later this year.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made in his memory to the Ukiah Valley Friends of the Library, or the American Cancer Society.