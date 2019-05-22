



NICK FRANK LOLONIS





6/16/1928 – 5/19/2019



















Nick passed away peacefully on May 19, 2019. He was born on June 16, 1928 as one of 10 children to Tryfon & Eugenia Lolonis. Nick graduated from Ukiah High School in 1946 and received a Masters Degree from UC Davis in 1953. He married Catherine Plakourakis on Dec. 5, 1959 in Oakland, CA. Nick worked for the Botanical Gardens in Claremont, CA. His first son Frank was born in 1963 and his second son Demitri was born in 1964.





Nick eventually settled in San Mateo and continued to work as a horticulturist. He was part owner of Lolonis Vineyards in Redwood Valley, CA which was founded by his father in the 1920's. He changed careers and started his own business in 1977. Nick was a member of the CA Rare Fruit Growers Association. He also worked for the San Mateo/Foster City School District for 13 years before retiring in 1992. He continued to work in refrigeration until the age of 85. While retired, he enjoyed working in his garden and having daily coffee with his buddies.





Survived by his sons: Frank & Demitri; daughter-in-law Laura; and sister Antigone. Preceded in death by his wife Catherine in December 1996.





Trisagion Service will be held at 7:30pm on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Sneider & Sullivan & O'Connell's, 977 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA. Funeral Service will be held at 10am on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Church of the Holy Cross, 900 Alameda de las Pulgas, Belmont, CA. Interment to follow at the Greek Orthodox Memorial Park in Colma, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nick's memory can be made to the Church of the Holy Cross www.goholycross.org. Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary