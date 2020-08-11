1/1
Norma Lee Rosales
Norma Lee Rosales beloved wife, mother, grandmother born on March 11, 1937, in Ukiah California; died 6/06/2020 (10:30 am) in Redwood Valley, CA. Preceded in death by her father Thomas Mitchell, mother Mandy Hughes, siblings James Mitchell, half sibling-Thomas Mitchell Jr, husband Salvador Rosales. She is survived by her half sibling Lucille Mitchell of Sacramento CA, sons Raymond Rosales, Salvador Rosales Jr. and wife Shareen Bettega Rosales, Losario Rosales and companion Taylor Baker, daughter Rosemary Rahmaoui and husband Hassan Rahmaoui, her grandchildren Robert Rosales, Raymond R. Rosales, Victor Rosales, Joseph Rosales, Oliva Rosales, Salvador Rosales III, Mariah Rosales, Raquel Rosales, Losario Rosales Jr, Izaak Rosales, Kaydn Rosales, Remi Rosales and great grandson Darius Rosales, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Norma was the eldest tribal member and spokesperson for the Potter Valley Tribe who loved spending time with her family, friends, playing bingo, gardening and canning salsa. Her greatest joy was sharing memories of her life experiences with her children and grandchildren growing up in Potter Valley, traveling to different counties with her husband and family doing farm labor, and much more. Norma was known for her beautiful smile, kindness and strength. She will be greatly missed by so many. A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday August 12th at the Potter Valley Rancheria Cemetery. A celebration of life will be arranged at a late date when family and friends can safely assemble. Arrangements are under the direction of the Eversole Mortuary.



Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Eversole Mortuary
141 Low Gap Rd
Ukiah, CA 95482
(707) 462-2206
Memories & Condolences
