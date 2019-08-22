Ukiah Daily Journal Obituaries
Norma Gean Wilson entered into rest on August 18, 2019 she was 90 years old. Norma was born April 27th, 1929 in Gainesville, Texas. Norma was a loving grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed cooking for her family and reading her Bible. She was preceded in death by her late husband John E.


Wilson. Norma leaves behind her son Tim (Zoe) Wilson and daughter Pam (Jeff) Harrison. Grand-children; John Wilson Jr, Justin


Harrison, Emily


Harrison, Bryan


Wilson and Jamie Skaggs, 5 great grand-children and the family dog Daisy. She will be deeply missed by all that knew her. The family would like to thank the good people of Phoenix Hospice of Willits and the Atalig Care Home in Ukiah. There will be a viewing Friday August 23rd from 9-11AM with the service


following at 11AM at Eversole Mortuary

Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Aug. 22, 2019
