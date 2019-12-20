|
A cornerstone of the Willits Community is no longer with us. Opal M. Miner passed away on December 16, 2019 after a brief bout with an aggressive cancer. As a life-long local resident of Mendocino County she was born January 25, 1928 in Ukiah, and served as an insurance agent and notary for 66 years.
Her business, Opal Miner Insurance Agency, was a rock in the community and throughout her career Opal served as a role model for women starting out in the business world. She will be deeply missed by all of us. Arrangements under the care and direction of Anker-Lucier Mortuary.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Dec. 20, 2019