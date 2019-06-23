Ukiah Daily Journal Obituaries
Pamela Ann Hiatt

PAMELA ANN HIATT, born April 15, 1952, passed away on June 19, 2019 at her home in Redwood Valley, CA. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Robert and Lucille Paul. She is survived by her brothers


Robin Paul of Hopland, CA, Darrell Paul of Redwood Valley, CA. and beloved nieces and a nephew. Pam was a life long resident of Redwood Valley, CA. She left behind many friends. She was a bright light to all who knew her, one could not have had a better friend. In lieu of flowers Humane Society for Inland Mendocino County is requested. A private family gathering will be held in honor of


Pamela.

Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on June 23, 2019
