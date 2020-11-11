

Pamela "Pam" Patience (Keller) Stuefen

age 82, was called home to Heaven on

November 3, 2020 at St. Clare Meadows, Baraboo, WI. She was born in Elkhorn, WI on August 30, 1938 to parents John and Vursia Keller.bPam married Bob Stuefen in August 1960 and they lived in many places, including but not limited to, Wisconsin, Virginia, Michigan, Minnesota and Ukiah, California. Bob's love of his work as an electrical engineer, his hobby of restoring old Packards and attending Old Car Shows, and Pam's giftedness in her own art, gardens, kittens and cats, and their library card and coffee gang provided ways for them to gather many friends in many places over the years.

After Robert's death in 2016, Pam moved back to her native state of Wisconsin where she resided at Oak Park Place for four and half years. She loved the green hills, flora and fauna of Wisconsin. Some of her

artwork while living in California included "snow." She forever watched the animal shows on her television. She enjoyed fellowship with the Silver Saints of Walnut Hill

Bible Church and Sunday Night Culvers with friends and CHOCOLATE!

Pam made friends easily. Her smirk and funny "one-liners" provided easy laughs and a loveable and caring spirit. She was loved and will be dearly missed by all. Pamela was preceded in death by her mother and father, Vi and John Keller, Elkhorn, WI; husband, Robert Lyle Stuefen, Ukiah, CA; and son, Paul Stuefen, Caledonia, MI. She is survived by her daughter Jennifer Stuefen, San Francisco, CA; daughter-in-law, Gina Stuefen and grandson, Zach Stuefen of Caledonia, MI; sister, Joy (Dale) Keller Maher, Baraboo, WI; five nieces and their husbands, and their children and grand-children.

Pam would wish to include a big thank you to the staffs at Oak Park and St. Clare Meadows and SSM St. Clare Hospital. No words describe how great these folks are and how well they treated her.

A Celebration of Life for Pam, social distancing style, will be take place on

Saturday November 14, 2020 at Walnut Hill Bible Church at 10:00 a.m. No luncheon is

being held. Pam will be buried with her son, Paul and Husband, Robert in Caledonia, Michigan. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.