Patricia Ann Lewis passed away on June 22, 2020 at her home in Redwood Valley California. Patricia was born to Lawrence J. Proft and Susy M. (Anderson) Proft on February 5, 1934 in Flint, Michigan. Patricia moved to Mendocino County at an early age and lived in Redwood Valley and Ukiah area. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Benjamin Lewis and brothers, Buddy Proft, Phil Proft and Jim Proft. She is survived by her children, Cheryl Shook (Scott and sons Ben (Andrea) and Scotty, grandsons Cabretti and Jaxson) of Sacramento, Carol Rucker (daughter Annie) of Myrtle Creek, Oregon and Michael Lewis (Anna and sons Gavin, Marcus and daughter Treanna) of Ukiah. Patricia loved her job as a waitress which she did her entire working career. She was voted Best Waitress in Mendocino County in 1981. A graveside service will be held Friday July 10th 2020 at 10:00 am at the Ukiah Cemetery, with a celebration of life following at her home in Redwood Valley.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Eversole Mortuary.

Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eversole Mortuary
141 Low Gap Rd
Ukiah, CA 95482
(707) 462-2206
