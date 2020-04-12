|
PATRICIA MARY TYSOEWith the daffodil blooms fading and the tree leaves beginning to bud, our beloved Patricia Mary Tysoe began her next journey on April 4, surrounded by 3 generations of family. Born in 1948 in Victoria, B.C., Pat had 3 life goals: to be a nurse, a mother, and a grandmother. She accomplished all 3.
Providing professional, compassionate care in the ICU at Adventist Health Ukiah Valley for over 30 years, Pat also worked in the Cardiac Rehabilitation and Post Surgical Care departments. She was proud of her career as a bedside nurse and was held in high regard by her colleagues.
Pat loved and was loved by her family, including husband Sam, sons Adam (Amanda) and Simon (Tarah). She also leaves 2 brothers in Vancouver, B.C., John (Suzanne) and David (Louise), along with many adoring nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by loving sister Val (Amato). Granddaughters Ophelia, Arden, and Clementine provided the "icing on the cake" to a life well lived.
Pat was known for her adventuresome spirit. She took 4 year-long trips in her 20s and 30s. During her 71 years she visited numerous countries on all 7 continents. She was also an avid gardener, exerciser, wine taster, tai chi practitioner, BUNKO player, and volunteer. A Celebration of Life will be arranged when in-person gatherings are allowed. Donations in Pat's memory can be directed to the Ukiah Plowshares Meals on Wheels program, the Alex Rorabaugh Recreation Center, or the Mendocino Community Foundation Resiliency Fund.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Apr. 12, 2020