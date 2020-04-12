Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Tysoe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Mary Tysoe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Mary Tysoe Obituary

PATRICIA MARY TYSOE

With the daffodil blooms fading and the tree leaves beginning to bud, our beloved Patricia Mary Tysoe began her next journey on April 4, surrounded by 3 generations of family. Born in 1948 in Victoria, B.C., Pat had 3 life goals: to be a nurse, a mother, and a grandmother. She accomplished all 3.
Providing professional, compassionate care in the ICU at Adventist Health Ukiah Valley for over 30 years, Pat also worked in the Cardiac Rehabilitation and Post Surgical Care departments. She was proud of her career as a bedside nurse and was held in high regard by her colleagues.
Pat loved and was loved by her family, including husband Sam, sons Adam (Amanda) and Simon (Tarah). She also leaves 2 brothers in Vancouver, B.C., John (Suzanne) and David (Louise), along with many adoring nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by loving sister Val (Amato). Granddaughters Ophelia, Arden, and Clementine provided the "icing on the cake" to a life well lived.
Pat was known for her adventuresome spirit. She took 4 year-long trips in her 20s and 30s. During her 71 years she visited numerous countries on all 7 continents. She was also an avid gardener, exerciser, wine taster, tai chi practitioner, BUNKO player, and volunteer. A Celebration of Life will be arranged when in-person gatherings are allowed. Donations in Pat's memory can be directed to the Ukiah Plowshares Meals on Wheels program, the Alex Rorabaugh Recreation Center, or the Mendocino Community Foundation Resiliency Fund.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -