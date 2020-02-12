|
|
Paul Anthony ConradoPaul Anthony Conrado was born on January 19, 1935 in Santa Cruz, California. He was the youngest of seven children born to James and Annabel Conrado. He passed away of natural causes on December 26th, 2019 at his home in Ukiah, Ca.
He lost his Father at an extremely young age and was raised by his mother who was deaf. They were a close-knit family who all took care of each other and referred to themselves as the "Magnificent 7". Paul attended Holy Cross school in Santa Cruz from K-12. As a young boy he was President of his class and an Altar Boy. He had a paper route and was active in the Boy scouts.
He worked hard to finance his own education at Santa Clara University. While earning his degree in Engineering he also participated in the ROTC program and was president of his Senior Class. In 1957 he was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He served in Orleans, France and Lebanon, soon becoming a 1st Lieutenant.
In the early 60's Paul took some time off from work and spent a few memorable years sailing in Tahiti and much of the South Pacific, spending time on the schooner "Wanderer" where he met lifelong friends Russ and Annie Nyborg. After spending from 1962 to 1964 working as an engineer in Vietnam, Paul moved to Palo Alto and went on to get his Master's Degree at Stanford in 1965. In 1966 he was employed by the J.H. Pomeroy company, at the start of a long and very successful career working and traveling around the world as an international construction manager, making numerous lifelong friends .
He lived in Newport Beach, California for many years before settling down in Ukiah in 1990, becoming a gentleman farmer out on Old River Road. He loved his "farm" and all those that came to share in its beauty. In 2017 he moved into town and enjoyed the friendliness of his neighbors especially Missy and Greg Nelson. Paul was an active and proud member of the Mendocino County Grand Jury and was also very active in Project Sanctuary and other local charities.
Paul is survived by his daughter Nicole Burnard (Andrew) and his Granddaughter Charlotte, of Melbourne, Australia as well as his brother John Conrado (90) of Austin Texas, his sister Mary Ellen (88) of Tucson, Arizona and way too many adoring nieces and nephews to name. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
If you wish to make a donation we ask that you make one in Paul's memory to Project Sanctuary in Ukiah. There will be a Memorial for Paul in Ukiah in early May. Please contact [email protected] for further details.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Feb. 12, 2020