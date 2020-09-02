Paul Michael Barringer



On August 16, 2020, Paul Michael Barringer 49, left this world to join his family on the other side.Paul was an avid hunter, fisherman, and sports fan.He is survived by his aunt Darlene Thomson and Charlie, also his cousin Scott Barringer and family. He leaves behind so many friends we can't count them all.He was predeceased by his grandparents, mother and father, brother and 3 uncles.He will be forever missed. A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to covid 19 and the fire