

Paul Michael Barringer



12/30/70-8/16/20Our friend Paul Barringer passed away August 16, 2020. He was one of those generous souls who always put the needs andinterests of others ahead of their own.He was a skilled carpenter and a master on the barbeque who loved to host small gatherings and tell stories. He leavesbehind a long list of friends; too many to list. But if you asked him, they were all his best friends, and he meant it.He was proud of his family name. He cherished the property and home his grandfather had built and honored it with the personal care and maintenance few would be willing to commit.He leaves this earth much too young and will be sorely missed.Paul is survived by his Aunt Darlene Thompson and countless friends. Paul we preceded in death by his Father JB Barringer, Mother Linda Barringer and brother Tony Barringer.Rest in peace Barringer. Love you forever.13