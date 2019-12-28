Home

Perry Ashley Jordon


Born Sept 7, 1937 and passed on Dec 24, 2019 after a long


battle with cancer. Perry lived in this area most of his life. There was not a


sporting event by his children or grandchildren that he didn't attend.


He was an outgoing and friendly guy who would talk to anyone and enjoyed


meeting new people. Perry will be greatly missed. Perry is


survived by wife of 55 years Jan (Addor) Jordon, daughters LJ Jordon of Orlando, Fl


and DJ Madigan of Ukiah. Two grandsons that he adored KC and Karson


Madigan. Sister


Shirley Thomson of Everette, WA and


numerous nieces


and nephews. He is joining his twin Larry as well as his two older brothers


Phil and Jimmy that preceded him in death. In lieu of


flowers, please


donate to either The Humane Society of Inland Mendocino County or Hospice of Ukiah. A celebration of life will be held Dec 29, 2019 at


Todd Grove Event Room 599 Park BLVD Ukiah Valley Golf Course from 12-3pm

Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Dec. 28, 2019
