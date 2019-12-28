|
|
Perry Ashley Jordon
Born Sept 7, 1937 and passed on Dec 24, 2019 after a long
battle with cancer. Perry lived in this area most of his life. There was not a
sporting event by his children or grandchildren that he didn't attend.
He was an outgoing and friendly guy who would talk to anyone and enjoyed
meeting new people. Perry will be greatly missed. Perry is
survived by wife of 55 years Jan (Addor) Jordon, daughters LJ Jordon of Orlando, Fl
and DJ Madigan of Ukiah. Two grandsons that he adored KC and Karson
Madigan. Sister
Shirley Thomson of Everette, WA and
numerous nieces
and nephews. He is joining his twin Larry as well as his two older brothers
Phil and Jimmy that preceded him in death. In lieu of
flowers, please
donate to either The Humane Society of Inland Mendocino County or Hospice of Ukiah. A celebration of life will be held Dec 29, 2019 at
Todd Grove Event Room 599 Park BLVD Ukiah Valley Golf Course from 12-3pm
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Dec. 28, 2019