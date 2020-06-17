Pierre (Jean-Pierre Horny) Horn
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pierre's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share


Pierre Horn

(Jean-Pierre Horny) was born on August 1, 1951 in Lunéville, France where he spent his childhood and teenage years. He was an accomplished fencer in his youth and brought his love of fencing with him everywhere he lived. After leaving France he made his way from Mexico to Southern California and then onto Mendocino County, putting down roots in Potter Valley and Ukiah, where he spent almost 40 years raising his two children, building custom homes, traveling as much as possible, fencing, dancing, and enjoying life. He never passed a beautiful building without admiring its craftsmanship, a fruit tree without sampling the bounty of nature, or a fellow human being without taking a moment to connect.
Pierre passed away at home on May 18th after several years battling Lewy Body Disease. His vibrant, active life was cut short by this heartbreaking disease and he will be deeply missed by his partner Jill Forshee, his children Christophe and Chieko Horn, his granddaughter Amélie, his brother Lionel, his nieces Marie-Emma, Eléonore and Mathilde, and all of the friends he has made along the way in Mendocino County and around the world. The family is planning to hold a memorial service in Ukiah to honor and remember Pierre as soon as in-person social gatherings are deemed safe.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 16, 2020
Worked on many houses in Ukiah with Pierre. Always enjoyed being around him. Was sad to see him leave the area, and now even more sad to hear of his passing. Think of him everytime I pass one of his projects.
Brack Zollo
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved