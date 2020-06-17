

Pierre Horn



(Jean-Pierre Horny) was born on August 1, 1951 in Lunéville, France where he spent his childhood and teenage years. He was an accomplished fencer in his youth and brought his love of fencing with him everywhere he lived. After leaving France he made his way from Mexico to Southern California and then onto Mendocino County, putting down roots in Potter Valley and Ukiah, where he spent almost 40 years raising his two children, building custom homes, traveling as much as possible, fencing, dancing, and enjoying life. He never passed a beautiful building without admiring its craftsmanship, a fruit tree without sampling the bounty of nature, or a fellow human being without taking a moment to connect.Pierre passed away at home on May 18th after several years battling Lewy Body Disease. His vibrant, active life was cut short by this heartbreaking disease and he will be deeply missed by his partner Jill Forshee, his children Christophe and Chieko Horn, his granddaughter Amélie, his brother Lionel, his nieces Marie-Emma, Eléonore and Mathilde, and all of the friends he has made along the way in Mendocino County and around the world. The family is planning to hold a memorial service in Ukiah to honor and remember Pierre as soon as in-person social gatherings are deemed safe.