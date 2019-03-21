Ukiah Daily Journal Obituaries
|
Services
Eversole Mortuary
141 Low Gap Rd
Ukiah, CA 95482
(707) 462-2206
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eversole Mortuary
141 Low Gap Rd
Ukiah, CA 95482
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Eversole Mortuary
141 Low Gap Rd
Ukiah, CA 95482
View Map
Rafael Velarde
1964 - 2019
Rafael Velarde Obituary



Rafael Raya Velarde






Rafael Raya Velarde 55, of Ukiah passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Adventist Health Ukiah Valley. Rafael was born October 24, 1964 in Sievi Heria GTO, Mexico. He lived in Ukiah for 30 plus years.


Rafael was a landscaper, gardener, mechanic and a painter. He was proud of having his own landscaping business here in Ukiah. His family will remember him as a hard worker, friendly, humble, caring and very jokeable. Rafael loved his dog "Charlie" and watching his Sunday Soccer games, his favorite team was


"Chivas". He would tell his family "You don't work, you don't eat"!


Rafael is survived by his wife Glenda Pinola, daughters Marina R. Raya (26) Bianca Pinola (33) sons Juan A. Raya (31) and Ryan Raya (29) sisters Marina Raya, Juana Raya, Gebberilla Raya, Joselin Raya and


Maria Isebella Raya, brothers Alejandro Raya, Mario Raya, Jose Luis Raya, parents Juan Raya and Maria Elena Velarde, grandchildren Tony Ezekiel Paniagelia and Keanu Eli Paniagelia.


A visitation will be held on Friday March 22, 2019 from 2-8 pm at the Eversole Mortuary and a funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 2 pm at the Eversole Mortuary.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Mar. 21, 2019
