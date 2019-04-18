

















Raymond Arthur Gobeille









Born June 21, 1926 in Woonsocket, Rhode Island. On April 14, 2019 at the age of 92 Ray, surrounded by his family, was





reunited with his wife in heaven.





In his early years he was an accomplished saxophonist playing with well-known bands of the times and on local radio broadcasts.





Ray enlisted in the US Navy in 1943 at the age of 16. He served his time aboard the USS





Hornet. Ray was very proud of his service. When





people would thank him for his service he would always





reply, "you were worth it". While in the Navy Ray held the golden gloves for 4 years as a





Navy boxer. After





returning from war in the Pacific, the USS Hornet was docked in San Francisco for repairs. It was then, on Sept. 2, 1945 (the day the war ended) that he met his wife,





Martha. Shortly





after they were





married on Oct. 24, 1945. Ray accomplished many things throughout his life. He was a minister for 50+ years, a truck driver, private pilot, boxer, musician, San Quentin guard and an LVN just to name a few. His stories were





vivid and infinite. Ray always had a smile on his face and a joke on his tongue.





Ray loved to be outdoors. He enjoyed camping, fishing, taking trips to Lake Pillsbury, and most of all visiting the USS Hornet which is now a museum in





Alameda, California.





What he valued most was his





family. He was a husband, a father, a grandfather, a great grandfather and a great, great grandfather.





Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Martha, of 56 years as well as his brothers, Walter and Bill and a sister, Doris. He is survived by daughters Ramona Brown (Danny),





Suzanne Foutch and Lisa Mills (Johnny) and a son, John Gobeille. Grandchildren Shawn Hiatt (William), Kelly Woolley (Justin), Casey Mitchell,





Steven Mitchell (Cherral), Jacob Mills and Amy Gobeille. Great grandchildren





Daniel Camara





(Stacy), Jessica Camara, Colby Woolley (Kayla), Cheyanne Portlock, Ashley Hiatt, Ariel





Hiatt, Kaitlynn





Mitchell, Christian Mitchell, Jordynn Mitchell. Great, great grandchildren Autumn Storms, Emerson Camara and Hunter Camara.





There will be no





services Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary