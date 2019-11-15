|
|
Raymond A. Scavino (Ray) passed away on November 10, 2019, per his wish Ray died in his own home in Ukiah, thanks to the good care of Peggy Mathers. He was born June 12, 1935 in Vallejo, Ca to Rose and Victor Scavino.
He was the captain of Cal Fire in Hopland, Ca for more than 30 years and worked 25 years at Wal Mart. Being the Captain of Cal Fire Hopland Station is what he was most proud of.
Ray belonged to the Sons of Italy in Vallejo, The Italian Catholic Federation in Napa, and the Corvette Club. Raymond was a part of the Navy Reserves. He loved hunting, fishing and collecting dalmatian memorabilia.
Raymond had no children instead he loved his Corvette as his baby.
He is survived by his sister Carmella Engberg and brothers Al and Victor Scavino.
A Mass of the Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Ukiah at 11:00am. Interment will follow at Hopland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Benevolent Foundation, CAL FIRE Local 2881, 1731 J Street, Sacramento, Ca 95811
Eversole Mortuary in charge of arrangements.
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019