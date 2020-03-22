Home

Richard Lee Kaderli

son of Bertha and William passed away on March 3rd. He was 65 years old. A creative and independent soul who loved
conversation,
writing, listening to jazz, blues and
psychedelic rock, playing guitar,
reading science
fiction, drawing,
visiting libraries,
exploring nature and playing chess. He was a retired teacher who lived most of his life in California
including Fairfield, San Francisco and Ukiah. He is survived by his wife Linda of 26 years, son Dylan, father William and cat Leo all of
California, and many
Kansas City cousins. A potluck brunch for friends and family is on Sunday, April 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 463-2721 for
directions. Send a donation to Phoenix Hospice, 100
Sanhedrin Cir, Willits, CA 95490
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Mar. 22, 2020
