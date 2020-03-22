|
|
On March 12, 2020, Richard Francis Sullivan,loving
Richard Francis
Sullivan
brother, father and grandfather, passed away at age 66.
Rick Sullivan was born to Richard and Lois Sullivan on
December 18,1953 in Oak Park, IL. The family moved to Phoenix, AZ in 1959 and then to Menlo Park, CA in 1963. Rick belonged to a
musical family, and found an aptitude for the trumpet and
baritone horn through his high
school years. He also enjoyed playing sports. Rick graduated Woodside High School in 1971 and went to College of the Redwoods and San Francisco State. He married Carol Mathia (nee Garcia) from Redwood City and welcomed a daughter, Kelly, in 1979. Rick moved up to Ukiah, California where he worked at Reliable Mill Supply for 25 years and raised his son TJ
Sullivan with his second wife Lori DeGenaro. Rick and Lori were well known in Ukiah and Willits where they enjoyed remodeling houses. The family later moved to Aiken, SC in where Rick worked for Frito-Lay as a truck driver. Rick
retired to Santa
Rosa, CA in 2016.
To know Rick was to know his laugh and astute wit. He lit up any room he was in with laughter and mirth. Rick's affable personality made him a favorite among family and friends and he was well-liked by all who knew him. Rick always had ambitions of being a writer and loved above all else being called on to compose a poem for birthdays and weddings. Rick was an avid golfer, a long-time 49ers,
Warriors, and Giants fan and loved to talk sports. One of his
later hobbies was creative college football betting among his friends.
Rick was preceded in death by his father, Richard and his mother, Lois. He is survived by his
children Kelly Pollard and TJ Sullivan; three grand-children
Bobby Pollard, Shane Pollard and Axel
Sullivan; brothers and sisters Mike
Sullivan (Karen), Dave Sullivan, Linda Sullivan, Mark
Sullivan (Karen), and Laurie Sullivan; step-sisters Pam Bartlett (Peter) and Jenny Fredericks (Doug); and step-mother
Barbara Sullivan.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Habitat for Humanity of Sonoma County. 1201 Piner Rd., Ste. 500 Santa Rosa, CA 95403
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Mar. 22, 2020